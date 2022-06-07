Vintage car show to take place on Bray Seafront for Lakers Social Club

Bray Vintage Car Club will hold a vintage car show on Sunday, June 5 at Bray Seafront.

The event will feature a range of pre-1992 vehicles, which car enthusiasts will be able admire.

Organisers said all participating vehicles must be in place by 12.30 p.m. and must remain parked up until 4 p.m.

The car show will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bray Seafront and all are welcome to attend.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the work of Lakers Social and Recreational Club, which supports people with intellectual disabilities in Bray and surrounding areas.

For information is available at brayvintagecarclub@gmail.com,

Members of Bray Vintage Car Club took part in the recent Powerscourt Parish Car Show, which was held in the grounds of St Patrick's Church in Enniskerry.