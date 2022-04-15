Vigils planned across Wicklow in memory of Sligo murder victims Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Candle light vigils are to be held in county Wicklow to show solidarity for Sligo murder victims.

Candlelight vigils have been organised across county Wicklow by the LGBTQ+ community in memory of two men murdered in Sligo and to show support to their family and friends.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their homes in the town on Ireland’s west coast earlier this week, sending shockwaves through Sligo, the country and the LGBTQ+ community, in particular.

There are many vigils planned across the country this weekend, including in Wicklow in Arklow, Blessington and Bray. In a post on Facebook, the Blessington and District Forum announced their vigil on Saturday and called for all to ‘stand together united against violence in all its forms’.

When announcing Arklow’s vigil, well-known LGBTQ+ activist and film maker Dave Thomas said they would ‘stand with all the victims of hate crime to show the government that we need hate crime legislation immediately’.

Those attending are asked to bring a candle and a rainbow flag.

Friday, April 15: Bray – 5p.m. at the Bandstand

Saturday, April 16: Blessington – 6p.m. at the Square

Monday, April 18: Arklow – 6p.m. at the Bandstand