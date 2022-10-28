Vigil held in Manor Kilbride in memory of victims of Creeslough tragedy

A poignant candlelit vigil was held outside Craul’s Shop in Manor Kilbride in honour of the ten people who lost their lives in the recent tragedy in Creeslough.

The vigil was organised by Siobhan Crual, a Donegal native who was reared only 5km away from the small village of Creeslough, where some of her cousins still reside.

Close to 200 people gathered for the vigil, with William Craul carrying out the introductory speech, followed by Siobhan, who talked about her Creeslough and the devastating impact the tragedy has had on the tight-knit community. Fr Paraic McDermott said a prayer in memory of the ten people who lost their lives, followed by a minute’s silence as ten candles were lit.

The vigil ended with a singing performance from Margaret Eustace, who is also from Donegal, as he sang a song written about Creeslough, while accompanied by Mick Phelan on guitar.

Siobhan said: “We just couldn’t let the tragedy go without it being marked. We held it outside Craul’s Shop because of the similarities with Lafferty’s in Creeslough. Everyone in Creeslough calls it Lafferty’s rather than Apple Green and it has been the centre point of the village since I can remember. It’s just like our shop. This sort of tragedy could have happened anywhere.

“I know some of the families that have been affected in Creeslough and my thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Siobhan has lived in west Wicklow for the past 34 years but has always maintained close ties with Donegal.

“I try to get back to Donegal as often as I can and I am very familiar with Lafferty’s. The whole community there are still in shock. I don’t think they will ever get over it. Imagine if that happened in Manor Kilbride?

“I have cousins still living in Creeslough, but thankfully none of my immediate family were involved, but my thoughts and prayers remain with those who lost their lives or who lost loved ones. It was an unspeakable tragedy.”

Craul’s Shop also opened a book of condolences inside the premises to allow people to extend their heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of the ten people who died in the explosion.