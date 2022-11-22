Viewpoint advocacy group to host Covid time capsule celebration in Arklow

The Viewpoint advocacy group for Sunbeam House Services clients will be burying a time capsule called ‘Covid Times’ at the Ballyraine Campus in Arklow on Thursday, December 1.

Members from the Viewpoint group and their families and friends will gather to honour those lost during Covid, with tributes including the burial of a time capsule, the unveiling of memorial benches and the planting of a tree in their memory.

Viewpoint is Sunbeam’s self-advocacy group, are a rights-based group that meet once a month to speak up for all the men and women who attend Sunbeam services. The group works together with Sunbeam management, to make sure people have an equal say in how services are provided.

The celebration will take place at the Ballyraine Campus in Arklow, on Thursday, December 1 between 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

The event is proudly supported by Sunbeam House Services, The Colour Club, Wicklow County Council and the Creative Ireland Programme 2017 – 2022.