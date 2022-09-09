Vibrant Dahlia show blooms in Greystones after three year hiatus

Delgany Dahlia Show. Maura and Stevie Mowatt with Adele, Maya and Sebastian Hogan

Delgany Dahlia Show. Ellen and Ellie O'Neill with Ellen's rose which won first place

Delgany Dahlia Show. Richard Lowe and his cherry tomatoes which won first prize and best exhibit

Delgany Dahlia Show. Catherine Coveney with her bowl of sweet pea which won first prize

Delgany Dahlia Show. Evelyn and Ian Killeen with their dahlias

The close of summer witnessed a spectacular flower display in Greystones. After a three year hiatus the Delgany and District Horticultural Society held its annual Dahlia Show in St. Patricks School on Church Road.

Alongside well known local exhibitors, green fingered growers travelled from as far afield as Tipperary to display at the spacious and bright venue.

Visitors could see exhibits from 20 growers who were entered in 80 competitive classes. Two external judges were on hand to cast their expert critical eyes on the plant life that ranged from flowers to fruit, to vegetables - where there were 22 individual classes alone.

The overall winner of the John Markham dahlia championship for indoor grown dahlias was David Maloney from Clonmel followed by Trevor Stevenson (Brides Glen) in second place.

The Greystones Outdoor Dahlia Championship was won by John Harford from Swords.

The Sweet Pea classes were won by Catherine Coveney (Greystones) with her bowl of Sweet Pea.

The annual flower section was won by John Harford with a Sunflower called “Teddy Bear”. John Harford also won the Gladioli section with his superb vase of three ’double’ Gladioli.

Trevor Stevenson took first prize with his Large Flowered roses.

Christopher White from the Naul won the Begonia class with his large flowered Begonia.

The vegetable sector this year was highly competitive.

The Runner Beans were hotly contested with Ruth Handy (Greystones) coming out as the overall winner.

John Harford won the potato class while Trevor Stevenson won out with his fine head of Cabbage and his lovely collection of five carrots.

Richard Lowe from Greystones won the cherry tomato class with his plate of 9 yellow cherry tomatoes.

Carole O’Riordan from Bray won the fruit award for a presentation of black grapes.

The afternoon was rounded off with a very interesting raffle with many prizes to keep visitors and contestants on their toes. The DDHS Committee said it looks look forward to 2023 when it hopes to resume the activities of the Society.

The return of the popular event certainly went a good way to making up for the lost three years.