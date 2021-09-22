Very few vacant commercial properties in Wicklow town to buy or let

COVID may have proved difficult for businesses throughout the Garden County and the rest of the country, but there are encouraging signs for the retail sector in Wicklow town.

Matt Forkin has been a member of the Wicklow Chamber of Commerce since 2013 and a member of the Chamber Council since 2016. In March he was elected President of Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce.

As a native of Wicklow town, he is well positioned to comment on the noticeable improvement in the number of vacant commercial properties sitting idle.

“There is a huge take-up and there are very few retail units in the town to let or buy. There were quite a lot of empty and vacant properties sitting idle on Main Street for quite a while but they are nearly all occupied now. Sale is agreed over the Old Forge and we are hoping that deal will soon close. The Abbey Pharmacy building opposite AIB is also sale agreed as well.

“The only place really with vacant commercial properties is the Upper ad Lower Mall, and they have always been a pinch-point. However, you have the opening of the new library and the work that has taken place at Market Square, so we would expect things to pick up in that area too.”

Works and new developments which have taken place over recent months have presented the town with a real boost.

“There are lots of positive things happening in the town,” added Matt.

“I already mentioned the new library and the awnings and outdoor dining area at Market Square. You also had the recent redevelopment of Fitzwilliam Square.

"Obviously lots of businesses struggled during Covid but Wicklow has naturally become a home to more service based businesses. It’s a positive time to be in business in the town.”

While many businesses have taken a considerable hit during Covid, there are plenty of encouraging signs that the pandemic has greatly altered the way many people shop.

“In some way Covid played into the hands of some Wicklow businesses. You had a lot of people pre-Covid who mainly used to live in Dublin and continued to shop and socialise there even after moving to Wicklow.

"Covid has changed a lot of peoples’ habits and a lot of people now realise there is a lot more to Wicklow town than they may have realised.

"You now see them out and about town a lot more. You can tell more and more people are shopping and socialising in Wicklow by the numbers on the streets,” said Matt.