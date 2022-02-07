Vartry Water Supply Scheme removed from ‘at risk’ list

The Vartry Water Supply Scheme, which serves 200,000 Irish Water customers, has been completely removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List, less than three months after the opening of the new, state-of-the-art treatment plant.

The removal from the ‘at risk’ list comes following an investment of €150 million by Irish Water to upgrade the Vartry Water Supply Scheme, including construction of the new treatment plant. The project has removed seven affected water supplies from the EPA’s list, improving drinking water for 127,000 customers in Wicklow and south Dublin. Just two Wicklow water supplies remain on the list in Ballymorris and Aughrim / Annacurra.

A water supply listed on the Remedial Action List does not mean it is non-compliant with drinking water standards or that the water is unsafe to drink, it indicates an improvement is need.

The removal of the Vartry Water Supply Scheme from the ‘at risk’ list does though ensure safe water for more than 200,000 people overall across Bray, Wicklow Town, Enniskerry, Greystones and South Dublin now and into the future.

Peter Thornton, Asset Operations Lead with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water is committed to ensuring that all our customers have safe, clean drinking water. This is a significant challenge due to decades of under-investment in our water infrastructure, but we are making steady progress.

“Overall 16 supplies have been removed from the list in the past year, serving a total of 790,000 customers. We are working in partnership with Local Authorities to address issues with the supplies which remain on the list and to bring them to a standard where the EPA determines that they can be removed.”

Works are continuing on the two remaining Wicklow supplies affected, with a view to having them removed from the Remedial Action List as soon as possible. Irish Water have begun a detailed design process on a project to upgrade the water supply systems for Ballymorris and Aughrim / Annacurra, which are supplied by the Arklow Water Supply Zone.

The update to this supply zone will ensure a safer and more reliable water supply for customers in both areas. Irish Water have invested €6.3 million into the project, that is expected to be completed in 2023.