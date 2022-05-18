Wicklow

Vandals target Coláiste Ráithín, smashing nine windows at school

Vandals have caused €12,000 worth of damage during this school year.

Broken windows at the back of the school building at Coláiste Ráithín.
Broken windows at the back of the school building at Coláiste Ráithín.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

‘MINDLESS’ vandals have smashed nine windows at Coláiste Ráithín, with the school facing a bill of €6,000 to repair the damage.

The school has been targeted by vandals over recent months, with €12,000 worth of damage caused during this school year.

