Vandals target Coláiste Ráithín, smashing nine windows at school

‘MINDLESS’ vandals have smashed nine windows at Coláiste Ráithín, with the school facing a bill of €6,000 to repair the damage.

The school has been targeted by vandals over recent months, with €12,000 worth of damage caused during this school year.

The latest incident occurred overnight on Wednesday, May 11 when nine windows were damaged. The incident was captured on CCTV and reported to gardaí.

The school building is adjacent to the former Bray Golf Club lands, which are due to be developed. It’s believed that the vandals were throwing stones at the building from this area, but did not gain access to the school itself.

Principal Déaglán Ó Laoire said the situation is “unsustainable” and the school now has to look to install shutters in the affected area, which includes the sports hall and staff rooms.

Several of the nine windows damaged in the latest incident shattered and the glass had to be removed for safety reasons.

One member of staff said “the path was covered in hundreds of stones” the following day.

“We are fairly satisfied that it is not our students, and no other damage has been caused to the school,” said Mr Ó Laoire.

It can take a team of up to four workers several hours to replace the damaged glass.

Deputy John Brady said he is liaising with the developer of the former Bray Golf Club lands about the issue.

“There are a lot of stones in the area, which provide ammunition for these people. It’s absolutely appalling”.

Deputy Brady said he is aware of other buildings that have been targeted by vandals in the area, adding that he would like to see a more co-ordinated response to the issue from all stakeholders including the gardaí, the landowner and the management company.

“Cameras have been installed at a lot of cost to Coláiste Ráithín to put these up. I think this needs a bigger piece of work. It’s certainly not sustainable for any level of damage to continue at Coláiste Ráithín”.

Deputy Brady said that those involved also need to take personal responsibility for this “mindless vandalism”.

“If it’s young people, then their parents need to be mindful. If it’s not minors, then these people need to cope themselves on”.