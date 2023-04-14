Vandals split headstones in two at historic Wicklow graveyard

Two ancient granite headstones have been knocked over and split in half at the historic Kilbride Cemetery in Arklow, leading local councillors to call for CCTV and an increased garda presence in the area.

Gardai were alerted to the destruction of the headstones, believed to be from the 18th century, on Monday morning after the Voluntary Occupation Coordinator who oversees the maintenance of the cemetery, Jennifer Kavanagh, conducted a routine visit to the historic site.

Incensed by the discovery, Ms Kavanagh explained that the area had been a hotspot for public disorder throughout her 11-year stewardship, highlighting the flagrant disregard a minority have for the cemetery, which is home to a monolithic pyramid from the 1780s and resting place for more than 500 souls.

“It is absolutely disgraceful, way out of order and totally disgusting,” Ms McCarthy fumed. “I can’t even tell who the owner of the Celtic cross is, because it’s face down and the bad weather has left it waterlogged underneath.

“The Celtic stone goes back very far. Though I can't put an exact date on it, it’s at least 100 or 150 years old – probably even older. The other one is dated approximately 1839.

“I don’t know how it happened, but they were never damaged before – that I can safely say. I have no idea what kind of weapon or tool they used to do it, but you would absolutely need one to do it.

“There are a lot of young people that do go out there and God knows what they’re doing. I don’t know what kind of characters they are, but someone must have lost it completely.

“What I do know is, I’m here 11 years and it’s been nothing but damage since I started. The Gardai have been called out so many different times.

"This really is on another level altogether though, and something needs to be done. I spoke to Cllr Pat Kennedy and Cllr Sylvester Bourke about it shortly after it happened, and pressed the importance of getting CCTV up there in some form.”

Broaching the subject at April’s Arklow Municipal District meeting, a furious Cllr Kennedy said: “This is a disgrace. It’s very disappointing to see something like that in any graveyard, but this is one of our national treasures that we’re talking about.

“It’s very disappointing for Jennifer Kavanagh. She puts her life into looking after the cemetery cleaning it and preserving it for future generations.

“I know the gardai have been over there to look at it, but it's going to be very hard to catch anybody that would do something like that. Gravestones have been broken, but it’s just a part of a long-standing issue over there, with people drinking their beer there at all hours.

“We may have to if it's possible, look into having some CCTV over there. Is it possible to put it would even be allowed?”

Responding to Cllr Kennedy’s query, District Manager Leonora Earls said: “CCTV is a bit of a challenge in terms of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). You may be aware that, over the last two years, there’s been a huge amount of discussion around CCTV at bottle banks and locations like that.

“CCTV was erected at these points because the environmental legislation provided for it, but when the Data Protection commissioner did an audit, he was of the opinion that they did not merit it.

“Issues also arose around the use of CCTV for traffic management, and again, the Data Protection Commissioner was of the opinion that the legislation did not cover CCTV.

“So, that is where the problem is. Even now we’re having difficulties with community CCTV. We’re lucky to have CCTV in Arklow because there are other towns in the County that don't and they’ve had difficulties processing data control agreements.

“We can look into it, but we would first have to seek permission to do it, and then we would have to figure out how we’re going to manage it. It’s certainly not an easy one.

“I suppose the bigger thing is to try to liaise with An Garda Síochána to see if that is a public order hotspot and if they would do more patrols and surveillance on it if that is the case.”