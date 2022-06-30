Valleymount LGFA announced as county winners of Texaco Support for Sport initiative

The presentation to Wicklow’s Valleymount LGFA Club members Bridget Cahill, Michael Nolan, Aislinn Nugent Reid, Alice Stones and Jess Maguire, was made at the Texaco Service Station, Blessington. Pictured with them was Texaco Dealer, Peter Deane (centre) and Valero Area Sales Manager, Niall O’Rourke (centre right).

VALLEYMOUNT LGFA Club were presented with a cheque for €5,000 as County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative.

The much-appreciated funds will be invested in coaches and equipment to help keep the club operational following some challenging years during the pandemic.

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Last year’s Wicklow county award was presented to Roundwood and District Athletic Club

Amongst the community in west Wicklow, the Valleymount LGFA club has an important role to play most notably in providing a sporting outlet for young girls and for the advancement of ladies’ football.

The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan, and entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.