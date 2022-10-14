US author with ancestral ties to Ireland publishes new novel set in heart of Wicklow

An American author has published a new engrossing mystery and contemporary romance novel set against the spectacular backdrop of County Wicklow.

Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery is a fast-moving story that carries readers from the busy streets of Dublin to a tidy Wicklow village to a remote lough where the book’s mystery begins to unfold. The central characters, young adults just embarking on careers, are endearing for their courage, vulnerability, and self-deprecating humour.

Author Robert T. McMaster grew up in Southbridge, Massachusetts. He holds a B.A. from Clark University and graduate degrees from Boston College, Smith College, and the University of Massachusetts.

Read More

He taught biology at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts from 1994 to 2014. His parents’ reminiscences of growing up in early 20th century America were the inspiration for four novels, Trolley Days (2012), The Dyeing Room (2014), Noah’s Raven (2017), and Darkest Before Dawn (2022). He is also author of a biography, All the Light Here Comes from Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock (2021).

He has at least two ancestral ties to Ireland. John and Katharine McMasters emigrated to America from County Antrim in about 1713, while Hannah McGurk and her children lived in County Tyrone before making their journey to America in 1849.

Speaking about Rose of Glenkerry, Robert said: “Anyone who knows and loves Ireland will be beguiled by this story of intrigue and romance as it moves quickly from Dublin’s streets to a Wicklow village to a windswept Glendalough mountainside.

The story has some serious elements including domestic abuse, grief, and loss of faith. But it has plenty of lighter moments as well with hilarious repartee among the characters that will be appreciated by readers young and old. And the mystery of Rose of Glenkerry will keep readers guessing until the surprising conclusion.”

Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery by Robert T. McMaster is published by Unquomonk Press and its 298 pages come in both paperback and e-book editions.