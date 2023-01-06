Urgent ‘levelling’ required to ensure Wicklow Harbour remains an operational Port – Deputy Brady

DEPUTY John Brady is calling for immediate action from the Government to keep Wicklow Harbour operable and open to vessels.

The Sinn Féin TD wants the necessary works to be carried out without delay due to the diminishing depth of the water level at Wicklow Port. The continued build-up of silt is affecting accessibility to the port, and Deputy Brady is concerned that the port will be left in operable unless drastic action is taken.

“There is a clear and obvious responsibility on the government parties to act here to prevent the situation around Wicklow Port deteriorating any further,” said Deputy Brady.

“The current situation poses serious commercial risk. Despite repeated calls on the government to act now for several years, the coalition has once again failed the people of Wicklow.”

Wicklow County Council has submitted plans to apply for licence to carry out a dredging operation, which could run up until 2032, but Deputy Brady feels the urgency surrounding the deterioration of the Port demands immediate action be taken now, creating space for the dredging to take place later.

He said: “Wicklow Port has been an active commercial Port for centuries. Yet, because of the failure of the government, the future viability of the Port is being placed in jeopardy.

“I have written to the responsible Minister on this matter, and I repeat my call on the government to immediately allocate funding for a temporary ‘levelling’ operation to be carried out at the Port, which can be carried out within weeks. And which experts estimate would cost less than €100,000, following which the long-awaited dredging of the Port can take place at a later date.

“Failure to do so will result in serious economic and commercial damage to the Port and the region.”

Deputy Brady is also critical of what he regards as the absence of practical and useful engagement with port stakeholders which has led to growing frustration at the lack of progress.

“It is estimated that there are over 100 local jobs reliant on the Port, with a further 800 to 1000 indirectly connected to the Port. International customers of the port who rely on local facilities are now being forced to reconsider their options and are actively reviewing their commitment to the port and to the Irish market,” he said.

“Wicklow Port has traditionally been a major site for the import of building materials. The fact that deeper draught vessels are having difficulty accessing the Port is already leading to supply chain difficulties, which will only worsen. It is now only possible for one commercial ship to berth in the port at a time, previously three to four ships could berth at a time.”

Deputy Brady is also fearful that future developments planned for the Port could be at risk unless some form of levelling work is carried out at Wicklow Harbour, while the current situation also isn’t favourable toward Wicklow RNLI.

“Plans to use Wicklow Port as the base for the Operations and Maintenance of the multi-billion Codling Wind Park could also be jeopardised unless dredging is done,” added Deputy Brady.

“The issue also raises significant safety concerns, including the impacts on the capacity of the RNLI to operate safely in Wicklow Port if no action is taken. The RNLI Lifeboat needs to be guaranteed unobstructed access to the open sea. The potential for other vessels to be grounded and hence obstructing the lifeboat are very real.

“There is also the danger that lifeboat’s waterjet propulsion system would get fouled through the ingestion of materials from the seabed, possibly crippling a lifesaving rescue operation. We need to see the immediate carrying out of a ‘levelling’ operation, followed by the long-awaited dredging. Otherwise, Wicklow Port will cease to function as a commercial entity.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​