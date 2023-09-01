Uptake of energy grants in Wicklow has tripled in 2023

SEAI's new report has shown that uptake of individual energy grants in Wicklow has increased substantially, from 222 in 2022 to 664 in the first half of 2023.

A report published by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has outlined Wicklow’s strong adoption of energy grants and upgrades, with 741 home energy upgrades completed in the Garden County in the first half of 2023.

The home energy upgrades, supported through government-funded SEAI grant schemes, represent a substantial increase in uptake in Wicklow compared to last year.

In 2022, there were 45 fully-funded energy upgrades in Wicklow, compared with 69 in the first half of 2023, while individual energy grants rose from 222 in 2022 to 664 in 2023, and the uptake of SEAI's ‘One-Stop Shop' scheme quadrupled, from two to eight over the same period.

SEAI’s extensive report also detailed the 21,727 national home energy upgrades supported through grant schemes in the first half of 2023, which represent a 150 per cent increase on the same period last year, and suggests activity is on track to meet or surpass their 37,000 upgrades target for 2023.

For the first time, the report also profiles the average cost for comprehensive home energy upgrades in the first full year of operations of the One Stop Shop scheme. Across more than 300 homes already upgraded from an average BER of E1 to A3 or better, the average cost is €38,200 after the grant.

SEAI noted that 2023 home energy upgrade targets are well on track, with strong delivery demand and applications across all schemes up 41 per cent nationally in the first half of 2023.

Free energy upgrades for low-income households were up a significant 20 per cent, with 2,346 fully funded upgrades completed nationally to date this year.

The standout achievements across all schemes in the first half of 2023 include 21,727 retrofits that have been completed so far this year, up 150 per cent on the same period last year, with a strong pipeline of demand for the rest of the year.

SEAI processed more than 31,500 grant applications across all schemes, up 41 per cent on the same period last year, while solar PV property upgrades were up a massive 231 per cent over last year, rising significantly following the government’s move to cut VAT.

7,566 homes were upgraded to a BER B2 or higher, up 210 per cent on last year, and 2,346 property upgrades were completed through programmes focused on homes at risk of fuel poverty, up 20 per cent on the same period last year.

A total of 7,122 attic and 5,641 cavity wall upgrades were supported - one of the most effective ways to make a home warmer and more efficient – and expenditure across all schemes was €129.9m, up 121 per cent on the same period last year.

Commenting on the report, Dr Ciaran Byrne, Director of National Retrofit at SEAI said: “We are very pleased that overall demand has remained very strong across all schemes. Clearly, the increased grant values and new grant options introduced last year have made home energy upgrades much more appealing to homeowners.

“The removal of VAT on solar panels has driven significant demand on this programme, and it is likely to continue into the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

“On the supply side, the additional registration of five one-stop shops this quarter points to continued strong interest in the longer-term economic opportunities offered. We anticipate the increased supply to further drive demand and cost competitiveness.”