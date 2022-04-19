Update sought on plans for Bray homelessness outreach service

Elected members of Bray Municipal District have sought further information about proposals for a homelessness outreach service in the district.

Cllr Grace McManus sought an update on the homelessness outreach service for Bray during the April meeting. Many people who find themselves facing homelessness may not have the financial resources to cover the cost of travel to Wicklow town to present themselves at the housing section of Wicklow County Council. An outreach service in Bray could help to reduce pressure on those that are struggling, Cllr McManus suggested.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy said she wished to be associated with this question as the outreach service had been sought for some time.

District housing officer Garvan Hickey said this issue has been raised with the local authority’s housing section and discussions are ongoing.

Responding to query from Cllr McManus, District Manager Lorraine Gallagher said an updated organisational chart for the local authority is being prepared for councillors. This document would include details of relevant housing section staff.