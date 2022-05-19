Upcoming 21st anniversary celebrations for organisation which secures employment for people with a disability

Wicklow Bowl and Kid Zone have been engaging with EmployAbility Wicklow for the past five years.

FOR the past 21 years EmployAbility Wicklow have been supporting people with a disability to secure and maintain employment, and they will be holding a special event in Wicklow Library to celebrate their anniversary.

EmployAbility Wicklow has offices in Wicklow town, Bray and Arklow, providing support to people with disabilities or other disadvantaged groups to secure and maintain paid employment in the open labour market.

Their services are available to all employers throughout Ireland, including job seekers over 18 years of age who may have different types of disabilities such as intellectual, mental health, physical, sensory or hidden and who are job ready and need the support of a job coach to get a job.

The job seeker will get a free professional service to support you in reaching your employment goals, inclusion in the open labour market, greater economic independence and job satisfaction that will improve your sense of well-being.

Benefits for the employers include a professional service with no recruitment fee, matching the right job seekers with the right job, projects a positive image of your company as an equal opportunities employer, improve staff morale and commitment, providing on the job support and coaching and access to Government Grants and schemes.

Wicklow Bowl and Kid Zone in Wicklow town have been working with EmployAbility Wicklow for the past five years. They said: “We have had four employees from the service over these five years and with Job Coach assistance all have quickly become part of the team. We feel that it is a very valuable service both from the employers’ perspective and the employees’. We have a very young workforce here, and it is very beneficial for them to work alongside people from all walks of life. We have never made any distinction between staff members and this comes across in the day to day running of our business.”

A special 21st anniversary celebration takes place in Wicklow Library, The Mall, Wicklow town on Thursday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Attendees will include service users, employers, service providers, counsellors and staff past and present.