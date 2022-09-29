Up to 80 new jobs to be created in Tinahely as Automatic Plastics Limited plans multi-million euro expansion

Contract manufacturing giant Comar has announced multi-millions euro expansion places for their Ireland-based affiliate Automatic Plastics Limited (APL), which is located in Tinahely and this year celebrating 50 years of business in County Wicklow.

The initiative is expected to result in the creation of approximately 80 new jobs at APL over the next three years and the project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “This is a really important announcement from Automatic Plastics Limited and Comar in Tinahely and adds significantly to employment opportunities in this part of Wicklow. The multi-million euro expansion will add 80 jobs, almost doubling their existing workforce of 130. It’s a welcome addition to Government plans to ensure jobs growth in every region of Ireland.

“For 50 years APL has provided sustainable and bespoke injection moulding of the highest standard to its clients. The company’s recent acquisition by Comar shows just how important Ireland's EU membership is for overseas investment. I congratulate APL and wish the company every success with its future endeavours.”

Established in 1972, Automatic Plastics Ltd. (APL), specialises in custom injection moulding for pharma and medtech. With a workforce of 130 staff, APL has had a focus on operational excellence and sustainable manufacturing. The recent focus on automation and bespoke solutions for clients requiring complex assembly has led to the continued expansion of the business and motivated the rationale for further expansion.

Earlier this year, APL was acquired by Comar, a US-based designer and manufacturer of innovative plastic packaging, dispensing, diagnostic, and medical device component solutions. Comar is backed by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. The acquisition provides Comar with a European facility to serve their global clients.

Al Lawless, Managing Director said: “APL, founded in 1972 by Al Lawless Senior, has a proud legacy of 50 years in the community. Our wonderful workforce and local talent have driven the company to achieve incredible success. Being part of Comar facilitates this exciting new chapter for our expansion and further growth.”

Brian Larkin, CEO of Comar added: “By collaborating closely with IDA Ireland, APL’s growth is expected transform our European capabilities while demonstrating a lasting commitment to the people and communities that enabled APL to be successful for five decades. We believe that APL has superb quality, best-in-class manufacturing, and a spectacular management team. The planned expansion of their site is expected to support the incredible growth of our current and future multinational pharma and medtech clients and accelerate our participation in the European healthcare markets.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: “Today’s celebrations presents an opportunity to look back and acknowledge the substantial impact that APL, a Comar company, has made on the local economy and Ireland’s med tech sector through its presence in Co Wicklow over the past 50 years. We also note the vote of confidence in the future that the company has made with the announcement of a multi-million investment in expanding the facility and the addition of 80 new jobs. I wish the entire team continued success.”