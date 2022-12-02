Unwanted LEGO needed at Wicklow’s Jack and Jill Boutiques or DPD depot

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, with the help of DPD Ireland, are asking Wicklow residents to donate their unwanted LEGO, so that they can be sold to support the charity’s vital in-home nursing care service.

Families, pre-schools, and schools across the Garden County can donate their surplus LEGO at the Jack and Jill Boutiques in Arklow and Wicklow town. Alternatively, pre-loved bricks may be dropped off at the Wicklow DPD depot, in Bromley, Kilpedder.

Jack and Jill will re-sell the bricks in 1kg bags at €10 a pop, with every €18 raised through the drive covering the cost of one hour of home nursing care for a local Jack and Jill family.

You don’t need to have a complete LEGO set to donate your bricks; loose LEGO is also gladly accepted. From LEGO figures, to bricks of all shapes and sizes. As long as the bricks are LEGO, Jack and Jill want them!

Once you’ve gathered your LEGO donation, simply put it in a bag or box, label it ‘Jack and Jill LEGO Drive’ and drop it off at your nearest convenient location.

Commenting on the LEGO drive Carmel Doyle, CEO of Jack and Jill, said: “With LEGO being so popular for so long, chances are a lot of homes will have old LEGO sets lying around gathering dust that can now be put to good use, especially as families now clear out toys to make space for new ones with the arrival of Santa in a few weeks’ time!

“We want to start a national search in the attic, the back of the cupboard or under the bed for unwanted LEGO to help fund Jack and Jill’s home nursing care for sick children in the community.

“This gift of LEGO will translate into a gift of time for a local family through home nursing care hours giving them time to do the ‘normal’ things that others take for granted like sleeping, working, shopping or simply going for a walk with a friend.

“This is the second time we have partnered with DPD on the LEGO drive, with our previous LEGO drive helping to raise €80,000 for our vital service. We are delighted to have DPD on board again – making it so easy for people to donate their LEGO at one of their 35 depots around the country.”

Des Travers, CEO of DPD Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Jack and Jill again this year on their Lego drive. As we know fundraising for Irish charities has been difficult in recent years.

“Jack and Jill work tirelessly throughout the year to provide vital in-home nursing care for children across Ireland and we are happy to be able to help them to continue this outstanding work.”

For more information visit www.jackandjill.ie