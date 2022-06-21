Unique Cafe in Arklow to shut for two weeks as Main Street works stop access

Unique Cafe and Patisserie will close for two weeks while works hinder access to the popular eatery, says owner Peter Murray.

LONGTERM road works on Arklow’s Main Street has hindered the trading of Unique Café and Patisserie to the point where it has now been forced to close for two weeks due to a lack of access.

The works on Arklow’s Main Street, which is one of three projects being undertaken in the town, began this February and were due to be completed at the end of July, but this timescale has not been followed and it is now due for completion in November.

The installation of a one-way systemto facilitate these works and the construction safety barriers, has made access throughout Main Street difficult, and businesses say footfall has been dramatically affected.

Peter Murray (70) has made the difficult decision to close his business Unique Café and Patisserie for two weeks due to the lack of business as a result of the works and has been critical of Wicklow County Council’s decision to undertake these works following the lifting of restrictions.

“I can’t see how they have sat down and thought this through, they made it very clear that they knew this would go through the summer season. There doesn’t seem to be any thought whatsoever about how this would affect the town during tourism season” Peter said.

As of Wednesday, June 22, the cafe will be closed until the works have ceased from outside his building.

“We had to close last Friday because of the trade we didn’t have on Thursday,” he explained. “I have three staff and an electrical bill through the roof, so I had to make the decision. If this was going to continue, then we had to close.”

Peter and his fellow business owners on Main Street formed the group The Arklow Traders Association to give traders who are affected by the works more of a voice. The group has met with councillors to voice their concerns and frustrations caused by the road works.

“I don’t have limitless money, but I can prop this business up for a while.

“I’m thinking about the people coming into my shop and crying in front of me because they were so distraught, they had no resources and were overdrawn at the bank with kids in school and college, it’s horrible,” said Peter.

Although the works have greatly affected the proprietors on Arklow’s Main Street, the traders recognise the need for upkeep and look forward to its completion.

“The works are needed, nobody will question that, the whole issue is the timing of it. This could have been done last year when we were closed because of Covid,” explained Peter.

Councillor Tommy Annesley called on the people of Arklow to support the local businesses on Main Street.

“People of Arklow need to try a little harder to support their own” Councillor Annesley explained,

“When a shop closes it’s too late to say we miss it, it’s vital we support the shops on the Main Street”.

Councillor Annesley also commented on the works, calling on the construction workers to be more aware of the business’ precarious situation. “They are doing a great job on the roads, but they have to be more mindful of other people.

“This time of the year people can make a few pounds to see them through the slack times before Christmas, it’s a dire situation at the moment,” said Councillor Annesley.