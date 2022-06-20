Unique BabyLovesMusic festival comes to Wicklow

BabyLovesMusic concerts take place at 10.30 a.m., 11.45 a.m. and 2 p.m.

THE West Wicklow Chamber Festival and Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely have added an extra concert to their programmes, which will be an extra treat for babies aged 12 months and under and their parent, guardian or carer.

BabyLovesMusic is an informal concert for babies aged 0-12 months featuring four outstanding musicians Tim Doyle, Kate Hearne, Anna Newell and Eamon Sweeney.

With musical arrangements by the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s, Malachy Robinson, BabyLovesMusic takes pre-walking babies on an eclectic musical journey with a distinctly Irish feel.

The performance features a variety of instruments to transfix our tiny audience members and their carers, including Renaissance guitar, cello, accordion, fiddle, uilleann pipes, treble recorder, and lots more.

The BabyLovesMusic concert from the West Wicklow Chambe Festival takes place in Russborough House on Thursday, June 23 at 10.30 a.m., 11.45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets cost €12.

The Tinahely performance of BabyLovesMusic will take place at the Courthouse Arts Centre on Saturday, June 25 from 10.30a.m. to 11.45a.m.

Tickets cost €10.