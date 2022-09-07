‘Unclear signage’ causing clamping in popular Bray car park

Drive into Herbert Road car park and you would think the area was under the control of Bray District Council. This assumption could end up costing you €120.

The entrance is clearly signed as belonging to the council. Motorists can navigate around the surface car park with ease and spaces are plentiful. At the very rear of the car park, nearer access to the Main Street and the church, more perceptive parkers will notice a slight change in the road surface. It is an older surface and the road markings aren’t well defined.

The parking spaces are marked out in faded white/yellow paint, in contrast to clear white lines used in the rest of the car park. There are a few pay and display machines to choose from, some black, some grey and some almost completely covered in Parking Tag advertising. The parking rate is a reasonable €1 an hour or €5 for a day.

If you have a Parking Tag app you can pay online with your phone to park in the council’s area (it’s also free on Sundays). Simple, so what could possibly go wrong.

A Facebook post by a motorist who was caught out by the car park’s poor signage and traffic management paints a sorry picture.

Last week, Mike Mac went to the car park as he needed to get some last minute school supplies for his seven-year-old. He paid for parking on his app and went about his business, only to return to find his car clamped and is now calling for a boycott of the private area of the car park.

Venting frustration on Facebook, Mike wrote: “Unknowns to me, the carpark is split in two sections, the newer side is public and older side near arcade entrance is private owned by “Best Carparks”.

“I obviously didn’t know this and the signage isn’t as clear, I told the clamper that I had paid for the parking, he rang his boss (to explain the situation and see if he can just remove the clamp without paying the fee), given I was only 20 feet from the demarcation of the two areas. There was no remorse and he was told I had to pay the clamping fee of €120 otherwise the clamp won’t be removed.

“I had a two screaming kids in the car upset to see their dad getting angry and upset with the clamper (which in fairness he was only doing his job). It’s entirely up to the person reading this, but I would ask to boycott this section of the car park if you can and at least on the public side you know where you stand with visible signage as well as bigger car park spaces.

“And yes before anyone asks I am appealing this and even rang the number there but typical no answer which isn’t an surprise, as they only want your money.”

Mike’s story garnered lots of comments with the majority scathing of the car park layout and poor treatment of Mike. Many were upset that Mike was dealt with so poorly for a genuine error. Mike was more concerned about his girl sitting in the car in tears as she witness Mike’s unanswered pleas to the clamper. An appearance the following day with Declan Meehan on East Coast radio highlighted the unfortunate situation further.

We took a closer look at the car park and while there is a continuous white line separating the council’s car park from the one under the control of Best Car Parks - there is no physical barrier or notice to say where one car park starts and the other ends.

The reality is that countless visitors to the popular car park arey unaware that it is under the ownership of two entities, the council and the Holy Redeemer church, who contract Best Car Parks to manage and enforce parking on their circa 50 spaces.

They have their own parking payment machines that are light grey in colour. It’s worth noting that Bray’s parking wardens will not ticket a car in the council’s area with a Best ticket.