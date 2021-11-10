Uncertainty over when one-way system will start in Wicklow town

THERE is confusion over when exactly the proposed one-way system for Main Street in Wicklow town will be implemented.

Initially, it was believed the one-way system would come into place on Sunday, October 31, but that deadline has since passed.

It is understood that Wicklow County Council is still carrying out some road markings with further works planned for this weekend, whilst also awaiting the delivery of some signage.

The proposed one-way trial system will begin just after the Morton’s Lane junction with Main Street, running south to Market Square before running south to Market Square, before returning to a two-way system.

Cllr John Snell feels the delays in implementing the new system is undermining public confidence in the initiative.

He said: “The only way we will know if the trial system is a success is to finally implement it. We have been told the one-way system will be coming since the beginning of the summer. The longer the delay in implementing the system goes on, then more confusion and uncertainty starts to build up. The Council needs to implement what they need to do and get the new system started.

“We won’t know if it will benefit shops, businesses, customers and people living in and around the town until the system is actually in place. I appreciate that we must try something to alleviate the congestion in the town but not having a start date means everything is very drawn out. Councillors don’t know when the system is starting because we aren’t being told ourselves. Guarantees have been given that the trial system can be tweaked if there are difficulties, but the delay doesn’t instil confidence in people.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Snell also believes changes to the one-way system at Church Hill weren’t satisfactorily advertised in order to make motorists aware that two-way access was now partially reinstated. The one-way system had been in operation since November of 2020, and whilst there remains no access to Church Hill passed Westmount Court, oncoming traffic can now be expected when approaching Church Hill from Wentworth Place, Bachelor’s Walk and the Church Street side of Church Hill. Two-way access remains for Station Road to Westmount Clinic and Westmount Court.

Cllr Snell said: “Moist people didn’t realise the system had changed and it caused some problems. People were suddenly confronted with traffic coming against the one-way system, and were unaware that two-way access had been partially reinstated.

“People have been using the one-way system for close to a year now and were used to it. I will be looking for an explanation at the next meeting of Wicklow Municipal District. We as councillors received no feedback as to why it was necessary.”