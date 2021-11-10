Wicklow

Uncertainty over when one-way system will start in Wicklow town

The one-way system was due to commence on Sunday, October 31, but still has yet to be implemented

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THERE is confusion over when exactly the proposed one-way system for Main Street in Wicklow town will be implemented.

Initially, it was believed the one-way system would come into place on Sunday, October 31, but that deadline has since passed.

It is understood that Wicklow County Council is still carrying out some road markings with further works planned for this weekend, whilst also awaiting the delivery of some signage.

