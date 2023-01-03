Ukrainians living in Wicklow keen to change to Christmas on December 25 in protest against Russian invasion

THE majority of Ukrainians residing in and around Wicklow town and surrounding areas opted to forgo the traditional January 7th Christmas celebrations in protest at the Russian invasion of their homeland.

The Russian Orthodox Church continues to use the ancient Julian calendar, which sees Christmas Day fall on January 7, rather than December 25 as celebrated in Ireland.

Consideration was given to holding a Christmas celebration in the Ukraine Hub located in Wicklow town, until it became clear that most Ukrainians living locally decided to celebrate Christmas on December 25 instead.

Tanya Antonova of the Ukraine Hub said: “A lot of Ukrainians are changing their calendars so Christmas day is marked on December 25, instead of January 7.

“We used to hold Christmas on December 25 up until around 70 or 80 years ago when the Russian’s and the Russian Church forced us to celebrate Christmas on January 7.

“We used to go visit grandparents and loved ones on January 7, the same way most of the rest of the world celebrates Christmas on December 25. It was the rule of the Russian Church to have it on January 7, even though I don’t think Ukraine is a really religious country.

“Around 80 per cent to 90 per cent of Ukrainian people I talked to who live locally don’t agree with celebrating on January 7 given everything that is going on in our country with Russia,”

The Ukraine Hub held a special Christmas gathering on December 19, while families also enjoyed further festivities on December 25.

“We had a nice Christmas party to celebrate St Nicolas Day in the hub and Santa Claus came and gave presents to all the kids.

“There were lots of songs and poems and it was lovely. Ukrainians living in Wicklow also enjoyed celebrating Christmas Day on December 25, though lots of people were unfortunately quite sick because of a virus doing the rounds, but the kids still all got presents and enjoyed themselves,” said Tanya.