Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ukrainian singer aimed for Canada, but ‘happy accident’ led to her finding ‘perfect’ home in Wicklow

Svitlana Bezsmertna hails from Kyiv, where much of her family is still facing the realities of War. Her host in Arklow has been so welcoming, particularly over Christmas, she feels she may never leave.

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas. Expand
After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas. Expand
After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas. Expand

Close

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

/

After a series of life-changing events, Ukrainian Svitlana Bezsmertna arrived in Arklow just in time for Christmas.

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Having just spent a joyous first Irish Christmas with her new host family in Arklow, talented Ukrainian singer Svitlana Bezsmertna has been reflecting on the “happy accident” that led to finding her dream home.

Former project manager Svitlana has been through a turbulent year to say the least. Fleeing the war in her native Ukraine in early 2022, she and her partner said a pain-filled and sorrowful goodbye to their family and friends, to seek out pastures new.

Privacy