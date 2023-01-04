Ukrainian singer aimed for Canada, but ‘happy accident’ led to her finding ‘perfect’ home in Wicklow

Having just spent a joyous first Irish Christmas with her new host family in Arklow, talented Ukrainian singer Svitlana Bezsmertna has been reflecting on the “happy accident” that led to finding her dream home.

Former project manager Svitlana has been through a turbulent year to say the least. Fleeing the war in her native Ukraine in early 2022, she and her partner said a pain-filled and sorrowful goodbye to their family and friends, to seek out pastures new.

Setting their sights on an English-speaking nation, the intrepid bunch comprised of Svitlana’s partner, her partner’s daughter, and their dog and cat. They spent some time living in Poland and Croatia before eventually booking tickets to their ideal destination – Toronto, Canada.

As the battle-weary group touched down in Dublin airport on the connecting leg of their flight, Svitlana recalls being filled with a great sense of hope for what may lay before them on their north American adventure.

Little did she know that, just a few short hours later, yet another twist of fate would alter the course of her life forever, serendipitously placing her on a direct path to her ideal home.

“Most of my family are still in Kyiv – my daughter, all of my relatives and my ex-husband,” Svitlana began. “I left the country because of the war, together with my new partner and her daughter. We all started our journey together in Poland, and then moved to Croatia, but we did not plan to stay there forever.

“After some time we started thinking about moving to some English speaking countries, because I have a good enough level of English to work. I started to do a bit of research online, then came up with the idea of getting a visa to Canada.

“So, we made arrangements to fly to Toronto, which also had one stop in Dublin. However, some time after we arrived to Dublin, we found out that our plane to Canada was broken! So, we decided to stay for some days to wait to get a new ticket.

“Now, more than six months later, I am still here! Let’s call it my “happy accident”!

After her relationship broke down with her ex-partner earlier this year, Svitlana sought another fresh start. Having recently landed a software development engineer internship at Microsoft, which offered a remote working option, she began researching accommodation outside the capital. Utterly appalled by Dublin house prices, she became intrigued by the prospect of living in one of south Wicklow’s picturesque towns and villages.

For avid singer and former choir group member Svitlana, fulfilling her cultural needs was the top priority on her list. As she explained, when her fact-finding mission brought Arklow and its deep cultural well to her attention, she knew straight away that her long search was over.

“I was looking for a place to start a new life,” Svitlana said. “I wanted somewhere that I could take some time to think about my next steps in Ireland, but I knew I have no chance to ever buy a property in Dublin. So, when I found out about Arklow, I thought to myself immediately: ‘I am extra lucky, to find this perfect place’.

“Singing is a big part of my life – the best part I believe. To be part of a choir, together with people, that is truly my first need. In Ukraine I was a part of an amateur Baroque choir for the last three years. We did some huge projects, including operas and Bach performances, even in the main opera house in Kyiv. So, part of my research was to look for a place that has choirs outside Dublin. I quickly found out that Arklow is quite good for that!

“Since I have come here, just before Christmas Day, I have already joined with a Ukrainian choir, to do some Christmas carols, and I also met with the conductor of an Irish choir, who I will start rehearsals with in the new year.

“I have to say, since I came to Arklow, everyone here has gave me such a warm welcome,” Svitlana continued. “I have met some amazing people already, especially the lady that I am staying with. She has been so great for me and made me comfortable in a new place.

“We had a great Christmas Day celebration together with her big family, which really made me feel so welcome. This year will be difficult for most of us Ukrainians, but the welcome of Irish people makes it easier.

“Of course I think about my family back home in this time. They have no electricity or water a lot of the time. My relatives want to stay home, and I can understand their decision. When the war is over, maybe I will go back to Ukraine the next day, but nowadays I really want to live in Arklow. I think it’s healthier for my mind.”

Svitlana met her host, Mary, through a mutual friend, who had been teaching English in Dublin. Mary had originally reached out through the Red Cross and the Helping Irish Hosts organisation, offering a room in her Arklow home to a Ukrainian woman in need. Mary said that she’s over the moon with how their experiment has worked out.

“I had been thinking about hosting someone for quite some time,” Mary explained. “I just found it so wasteful to have an empty room in my house just sitting there during such a huge housing and humanitarian crisis.

“When I was introduced to Svitlana we got on well straight away and had a great chat about both our expectations. For me, I knew that it would take time to get used to house sharing after so many years.

“It’s been really great having her here though. We get on well and she’s just been a great addition to the home. Very positive from both our points of view. A real win-win scenario.

“From a host’s perspective, I would recommend that anyone who has a spare room to consider doing it. It’s as simple as reaching out to one of the agencies, or putting the word out through the Ukrainian Hub. Think about the difference it could make to someone.”