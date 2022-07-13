TY students from Blessington CC win Group category at Garda Youth Awards

From left: Students Matthew Lawless, Alex Lebachov, Kayleigh Sheridan, Ella Fitzsimons, Hugh O'Carroll, Cian Johns, Rían Morris and Simon Carey, Principal at the Garda Youth Awards at St David's Greystones TY.

THE TY Personal Development Group at Blessington Community College are the overall winners of the Groups Category in the Wicklow Garda Youth Awards.

The group was nominated by teacher Ciara Tompkins having worked alongside Blessington Tidy Towns committee in helping to improve the appearance and cleanliness of their local environment.

They designed and constructed buddy benches which provide all students with a safe and comfortable place to relax and integrate with their peers.

They also designed and created Christmas cards and activity booklets for the older citizens in the Coimin Centre in Blessington. The students visited the centre to sing Christmas Carols and present them with gifts demonstrating their compassion and respect for the older citizens of the community.

The students also designed and created an SVP box and compiled a presentation for the school to inform everyone about all the good work carried out by St Vincent de Paul. They encouraged their peers to leave donations in the box that might assist the less fortunate in the community.

This Ty class also created orange suicide awareness badges for every student and staff member in the school. These badges symbolized suicide awareness and prevention and served as a reminder that suicide is an issue that needs to be talked about. The badges were worn during an amber flag event that occurred in the school.

The TY Group at St David’s School, Greystones were also nominated for the Groups Category by Morgan Ryan, their year head.

The students recognized the importance and need for first year students to be effective digital learners due to Covid. They designed and implemented a series of workshops to teach their peers these skills.

This was not an easy task during Covid as the students all had to work throughout the restrictions but they managed the job in a safe and productive way.

They recognized that during the pandemic students needed to be up to speed with digital learning in order to progress with their education.

The students gave up their own time for this initiative and have expanded their workshops to a local primary schools also.

The students plan to develop digital resources, such as podcasts and webinars, in the coming months so that they can reach an even wider community.