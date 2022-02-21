Two-year driving ban for Shankill man

A man from Shankill was disqualified from driving when his case went before last Wednesday’s sitting of Gorey District Court.

Peter McGowan, 11 Stonebridge Grove, Shankhill, Dublin, was charged with drink driving and failing to wear a seat belt at Ballinatray Lower, on July 2, 2017.

Solicitor, Yvonne Dunne, said her client was entering a plea in relation to both charges and Sergeant Gary Raynor told Judge John Cheatle that an alcohol urine sample from the defendant had recorded a reading of 175mg/100ml.

Ms Dunne said her 38-year-old client had four children and two step-daughters.

"He would have had addiction problems in the past but he is doing well now,” said Ms Dunne.

Judge Cheatle imposed a two-year driving ban on the drink driving charge and marked the seat belt charge as taken into account.