Two Wicklow teens selected for Dublin-bound Christmas production of ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

12/10/22 ***NO REPRO FEE*** Ireland’s best young ballet dancers to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to audiences this Christmas. Irish National Youth Ballet announces details of its 2022 winter season, with performances of The Nutcracker to take place at The Helix, Dublin, 8th-10th December. An elite cast of Ireland’s most talented young ballet dancers will perform the iconic Christmas favourite The Nutcracker for the Irish National Youth Ballet’s winter season, it was announced today (12.10.22). The show will run from 8th – 10th of December at The Helix, Dublin. Pictured at the launch were cast members, including: Georgia Kiernan, 15, as the Sugar Plum Fairy; Will Chester, 15, as the Nutcracker Prince; Nathan Byrne, 16, as Drosslemayer; Sofia Giusti, 11, as Clara; Kian Newcombe, 11, as Fritz and Jasmine Kennedy, 14, playing the Snow Queen. Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

TWO young ballerinas from Wicklow are part of an elite cast of Ireland’s most talented ballet dancers, who will perform the iconic Christmas favourite ‘The Nutcracker’ as part of the Irish National Youth Ballet’s (INYB) winter programme.

The show runs from December 8 to December 10 at The Helix in Dublin and includes Nina Braswell (16) from Wicklow town, and Sarah Curran (16) from Stratford-on-Slaney in west Wicklow as part of its 45-strong troupe of dancers, whose ages rage from nine to 19 years old.

The professionally-trained ballerinas were handpicked from a pool of 142 who auditioned for the INYB’s 2022 season from across the island of Ireland. Nina is trained by Wicklow School of Dance in Rathnew and Sarah is trained by Ruth Shine School of Dance in Blessington.

Artistic Director of Irish National Youth Ballet, Lindsay Ashe-Browne, said: “To dance with Irish National Youth Ballet, you really do need to be among the best dancing talent on the whole island. The performance level is akin to elite athletics. The audition process is strict and competitive, and our dancers are highly-trained.”

She added: “This December, audiences can look forward to a magical and unforgettable experience from the exceptionally talented young dancers who make up The Nutcracker cast.

"They each have an unrelenting passion, commitment, and gift for ballet, including Nina Braswell from Wicklow town and Sarah Curran from Stratford-on-Slaney. Many of our dancers have gone on to become full-time professional ballet dancers worldwide, which is a remarkable achievement given the level of competition. So, people are really in for a treat this December.”

Tickets for the Irish National Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Mahony Hall, The Helix, Dublin 9, are now on sale at www.thehelix.ie, ranging from €10 to €25.