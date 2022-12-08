Two Wicklow students receive top CPA Ireland prizes for academic excellence

MARIE Farrell from Arklow and Jurate Naujikaite from Rathdrum were the recipients of an academic excellence award presented by CPA Ireland at a conferring ceremony in Dublin on Saturday.

The award recognises their accomplishments as the top performer in a specific subject, with Marie succeeding in Management Fundamentals, while Jurate’s subject was Data Analytics for Finance. Marie’s award was kindly sponsored by MKC Communications, with Jurate’s award being kindly sponsored by RDA Accountants.

Speaking at the conference, Aine Collins, President of CPA Ireland said: “As we face into yet more challenging economic times, the skill and insight accountants bring to their work will be critical to helping all businesses endure.

"Accountancy is a vibrant career that encompasses not just essential duties in finance but is increasingly driving business sustainability, governance and the use of tech. I am delighted to welcome my new CPA colleagues to the profession and wish them every future success.

“In conjunction with our sponsors, CPA Ireland each year presents awards to those students who have achieved the highest examination mark in each subject for the CPA examinations.

"Congratulations, to Marie and Jurate, and to all the 2022 prize-winners who come from diverse roles in both practice and industry and thank you to all our partner firms involved in this event.”