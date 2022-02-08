Two Wicklow primary schools welcome little woodlands

The pupils of St Brigids NS Crossbridge, Tinahely and Wicklow Education Together NS, Rockey Road have welcomed An Choill Bheags to their school community.

An Choill Bheag, or little woodlands, are outdoor living classroom that encourage biodiverse native woodland habitats onto school grounds.

Pupils are thought the necessary skills to maintain, monitor and study essential ecosystems for long term use. Pupils learn the advantage of a biodiverse society, the impacts of climate change and the benefits to their local economy.

Introduced by Coillte and the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, the project aims to create small and dense native woodland habitats. An Choill Bheags provide an educational and recreational resource for the school community to enjoy. As the program develops, it’s envisaged nature trails can be fostered and managed.