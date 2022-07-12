Two Wicklow players represent Ireland at Women’s Military World Cup

COUNTY Wicklow is currently being represented at the International Women’s Military World Cup in the US by Saoirse O’Reilly of Wicklow town and Chloe Farrell of Baltinglass.

The competition is being hosted by Fairchild Airforce Base in Washington State and Saoirse and Chloe have both been selected as part of the Irish team. The other teams involved are Belgium, Cameron, Canada, France, Germany, Mali, Netherlands and South Korea.

This represents the first time a female team from the Irish Defence Forces have participated at an international sports tournament. The first Military World Women’s Football Championship was hosted by Canada in 2002 and only featured four teams.

The Irish team has undergone an intensive six-week training course under the auspices of the F.A.I. and all players will be awarded with international Caps for their participation.

The competition begin on Monday with Ireland recording a 3-0 defeat to Germany continues until July 22. Ireland are drawn in the same group as the USA, Germany, Belgium and Cameroon and will face ICameroon next on Friday, July 15.

All the games will be livestreamed on the Youtube Channel of the US Armed Forces Sports, with results and daily reports posted at milsport.one, where you can also watch replays of all the games.