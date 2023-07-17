Two Wicklow literacy projects receive funding of over €30,000

The projects are focused on adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy. The funding is provided under the Collaboration and Innovation Fund which was launched earlier this year under the Government’s Adult Literacy for Life Strategy.

80:20 Educating and Acting for a Better World which is a digital literacy project run from Bray Adult Education Centre received €31,310 while Wicklow County Council Library Service received €3,093 for the West Wicklow Adult Basic Education service for it’s learning English as a second language project.

Minister Simon Harris said: “I am delighted to confirm that projects in County Wicklow are set to receive €30,000 in funding under my Department to support collaborative and innovative activities that encourage adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy. These projects work under a learner-focused approach, with outcomes placed front and centre, ensuring that every euro spent produces real and meaningful results.

“Currently there are many adults across Ireland that encounter regular difficulties when reading and writing. This funding works to ensure that learners are supported and have the opportunity to gain and develop the skills they need. I am excited to see the impact that the projects in County Wicklow, and those across the country, have on our communities and will continue to work to support education in County Wicklow however I can.”