Two Wicklow law firms feature in best in Ireland list for 2022

TWO County Wicklow practices are included in the Sunday Independent’s list of best law firms in Ireland for 2022.

More than 1,000 legal professionals took part in the peer-to-peer survey, selecting the country’s leading firms and recommending their areas of expertise from 24 categories.

Noble Shipping Law of Arklow feature on the list and specialises exclusively in maritime, shipping and transport law. They advise domestic and international clients on all aspects of shipping and transport law in relation to their contentious and commercial shipping and transport requirement.

The other Garden County law firm to feature is Augustus Cullen Law, based in Dublin and Wicklow town, and specialising in personal injury and medical negligence.