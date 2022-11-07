Two Wicklow families advance to semi finals of Ireland's Fittest Family

The Fitzsimons and Rice families from Wicklow have qualified for the semi final of this year’s Ireland’s Fittest Family (IFF) after yet another nail-biting eliminator.

The second of two quarter finals saw Aaron, Kai, Janice and Brian Fitzsimons and Caroline, Jono, Simon and Stephen Rice, face off against the Dorans from Wexford and the Finnegans from Cork. It was a huge night for Rice family coach Nina Carberry, who was trying to keep her last team in the competition.

The abysmal conditions were deteriorating further as the four families set off for the first of two gruelling events – the leg-burning, head-to-head relay race ‘All Tyred Out’.

The energy sapping event starts with each family member running up a hill, though a series of tyre obstacles of overs, unders and crawls. At the top of the hill they climb over a 2m tyre wall, before sprinting back to release the next member of their family. When all members have completed the circuit, they all sprint to the to the finish line at the top of the hill.

IFF fan favourite Aaron Fitzsimons (14), who has an engine like a tank, was confident going into the event, saying: “There’s lots of hill running in this event. But, we’re from Wicklow. There’s a lot of mountains here – so we’re well used to it!”

Aaron’s sixteen year-old brother Kai was the quickest off the blocks, making light work of the obstacles as he surged ahead of the pack. After completing his circuit, Kai tagged mum Janice in and she held the lead as she released husband Brian. After he tagged Aaron, the youngest member of the Fitzsimons clan flew over obstacles and led his family to cross the finish line in first place.

Meanwhile, the Rice family endured a nightmarish race. Their sluggish start really hampered their progress, with mum Caroline lapped and sons Stephen and Simon struggling to keep pace. With the Finnegans claiming second, and the Dorans finishing in third, the Rice’s semi final spot looked in jeopardy going into the crucial second event – ‘Hang Tough’.

The hugely popular Hang Tough event sees families grit their teeth as they hang on, suspended from a crane, 6m above freezing water for as long as they possibly can. This endurance event has proved to be a real leveller in the past, with the mental aspect proving the main challenge for competitors.

With the rain-soaked conditions worsening, the bar becoming slick and the crane swaying, this would be one of the most difficult Hang Tough’s on record. As Finnegans coach Donnachadh O'Callaghan put it: “If ever there was a day to avoid an eliminator – today is that day!”

The Doran family were up up first, clocking in a combined time of 4:30, followed by the Finnegans with an impressive 4:55. The Fitzsimons were up next, with the Wicklow family looking to secure automatic qualification to the semi final.

Although Kai and Aaron were confident, mother Janice warned them against complacency. “This competition is very, very unpredictable,” Janice said. “We were top going into the second event last time, and we ended up in the eliminator. So, you never know. You’re never really safe.”

As the Fitzsimons family stood on the pontoon, waiting to be hoisted by the crane, the camera focused on dad Brian’s unorthodox grip. With one hand gripping over the bar and the other gripping underneath, the avid surfer didn't appear very comfortable.

As it transpired, the unusual grip did not pay off. Brian was the first to let go, after just 50 seconds, followed by wife Jan just fours seconds later. Brothers Aaron and Kai dropped soon after, leaving the Fitzsimons with a total time of just 4:23. With Jan’s words of warning still echoing in their ears, the gutted and annoyed Fitzsimons found themselves dead last in the event.

Up next were the Rice family. Being quite a bulky group, they were thought to be at a huge disadvantage. Jono Rice did not despair though, saying: “Our mum (Caroline) outperformed all of us when we practised the event at home. She’s our secret weapon.”

The Rice family went on to play a stormer, defying logic and tradition by hanging on for a combined total of a whopping 10:40. All of the Rice family members held strong, but it was Caroline (61) who stole the show, lasting a total of 4:20 before she plummeted into the icy water. The Rice siblings were beaming about their mum's performance afterwards, with Jono saying: “We know how strong mum is, but she keeps on surprising us and surpassing our expectations. She’s incredible.”

Their stellar performance gave them a total of five points, the same score as the Fitzsimons family. With the Finnegans on top of the table, and only one other automatic berth available, the Rice family went through to the semi-final, due to their superior performance in the Hang Tough event.

Jan Fitzsimons prediction had come true and another eliminator was in the offing, this time against Davy Fitz’s Dorans. However, the Fitzsimons had been to these deep waters before and remained confident going into this make or break event.

They started strong, with all family members sprinting through the forest, picking up their log and running a further 200 metres, before tackling an array of walls and A-frames. They completed the ice cold plunge bath with ease, opening up a considerable lead over the flagging Dorans. Now came the dreaded ramp.

The Fitzsimons took a moment to compose themselves, before Kai and dad Brain made several unsuccessful attempts at scaling the ramp. The pressure started to mount and their lead had evaporated by the time Kai reached the apex. He hauled dad Brian up, just as the second Doran reached the top. The tireless Aaron was pulled up next, with Jan following in rapid succession to seal their progress to the semi final.

“I can’t believe it, I really thought this might be the end of our journey,” Jan said. “But, who knows, the extra practice might come in handy in the final!”

So, both the Rice and Fitzsimons families reaching the semi final, leaving coach Anna Geary with three families in the semi final. Six families will now move on to the semi final in the bog, with the Fitzsimons and Rice’s joining this week’s winners the Finnegans, the Gallaghers from Donegal, the McNallys of Monaghan and the Nugents from Louth in the final six.

Watch the Wicklow families compete for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 on RTÉ 1.