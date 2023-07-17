Two Wicklow community projects receive funding boost

The Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation and Teen-Turn were both awarded €15,000 under the Ireland Funds Heart of the Community funding.

The Ireland Funds recognises the challenges organisations face in securing funding to build their capacity or meet their core costs, so the Heart of the Community Fund 2023 has provided grants to meet these needs. The grants awarded by the Heart of the Community Fund have been made possible by philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest of The Ireland Funds' global chapters.

Naoimh McNamee, CEO of Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, said: “Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation is absolutely delighted to have been awarded this Heart of the Community Fund grant by The Ireland Funds. This grant will allow us further develop our site, peace building, and business activities as we move one step closer to establishing our campus as a Centre for Peace Education and Learning Exchanges. We are extremely appreciative of The Ireland Funds ongoing support with this endeavour.” -

Caitriona Fottrell, President and CEO of The Ireland Funds, said: "The not-for-profit sector in Ireland is the engine on the ground delivering vital services every day, in every community. We understand the significant challenges organisations face, in particular, to meet their core costs to keep that engine going. We believe in each organisation we fund. We believe in what they do, and how they do it. We know that by investing in them, we are positively impacting the communities they work with. The Heart of the Community Fund is supported by our events and our committed donors, and we are grateful their generosity will enable great work across the island of Ireland."