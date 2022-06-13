Two Wicklow bands receive grants to boost youth education programmes

Wicklow bands are to share in grants totalling €5,500 to support their youth education programmes.

Avoca-based Wicklow Miners CCE has been allocated a grant of €2,500 from the Department of Education’s Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme 2022.

Arklow Shipping Silver Band has received a grant of €2,000 from the same scheme.

The bursary scheme provides small cash grants to support music education and music initiatives to continue to cultivate the talent of young musicians in the community and outside of a school setting.

In total, 24 organisations across Ireland will share €100,000 in funding under the scheme, which is targeted at community groups providing music education to children and young people.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “Bursaries available under this scheme will help organisations to provide resources they need to continue working with children and young people in community settings.

“Music is in our DNA and is an important way for people to express themselves and show their creativity.

"I hope that these grants can enable community organisations to continue providing music tuition and classes for the remainder of this year and assist in the recovery from the impact of Covid-19 on our children and young people,” the minister added.