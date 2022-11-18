Two-way traffic returns to Arklow Main Street after nine months of closure

The two-way traffic system on Arklow Main Street will return at 5 p.m. this evening, now that works on the Parade Grounds are finally set to be completed.

The Arklow community can rejoice as the completion of the prolonged works on the Arklow Parade Grounds will see the two-way traffic system on Arklow Main Street return, at 5 p.m. this evening.

The temporary one-way system on Arklow’s Main Street was introduced in February, as part of the public realm works at the Parade Ground, and was expected to remain in place for just five months.

The protracted Main Street road works have been a source of much consternation over the past 10 months and, with the disruptions to both the traffic system and local commerce set to end, the Arklow community simply cannot wait to celebrate the emancipation of their town.

Announcing the completion of the works, Arklow Municipal District acknowledged the patience of residents and businesses and expressed their appreciation for their co-operation throughout the works.

Reacting to the news, owner of the Unique Café and Patisserie on Arklow Main Street, Peter Murray, said: “From the point of view of Arklow’s traders, this is a very positive step in the right direction. Although it has taken a long time, the work that has been done in and around Main Street is really top-class.

“Here at the Unique Café we’re really excited to get on with our plans for the outside of the premises. We have bought windbreakers and outdoor heaters – now we finally get to use them!”

Earlier this month, the Arklow Municipal District announced a programme of events on Sunday, December 11, to mark the completion of the Parade Ground works.

The launch festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with a performance by the talented Arklow Silver Band, followed by a kids art workshop. There will be magicians, jugglers, baton twirlers and all types of street performers, including fire eaters. Special guest Santa will also be taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.

Although all diversion and associated traffic management systems in place on Arklow Main Street will finally be removed this evening, work on sections of The Riverwalk, which commenced on September 26, will continue for at least another eight months.