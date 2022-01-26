Two suspicious early morning fires in Ashford are linked, say Gardaí

Premium
GARDAÍ are investigating the cause of two fires which broke out in the early hours of Friday morning in Ashford and believe both incidents are linked.
Two Fire Service crews attended a blaze which had taken hold of a barn located on a farm, after the alarm was raised at around 2.30 a.m.. The fire had already been burning for a considerable time before it was noticed and the Fire Services were contacted.
The barn contained farming machinery, as well as tractors and bailers and some vintage and costly vehicles, most of which was either lost or severely damaged in the fire.
The two fire crews tackled the flames for close to three hours and managed to prevent them from spreading to other nearby buildings on the site. The barn couldn’t be saved and was lost to the blaze.
An hour earlier, a unit from Wicklow Fire Services attended a vehicle which was on fire in Woodview, just a few hundred yards from where the farm is located. The fire was contained and didn’t spread to any nearby properties.
Superintendent Declan McCarthy is calling for assistance from any members of the public who may have noted some suspect behaviour on the morning in question.
He said: “We are investigating the cause of both fires, which we believe are suspicious and are both linked. If anyone witnessed anything which they think could aid our investigation then they should contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 67107.”