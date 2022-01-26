Two suspicious early morning fires in Ashford are linked, say Gardaí

Both crews combated the blaze for up to three hours.

Fire Service crews from Wicklow town and Greystones tackling a suspect fire which took hold of a farm barn in Ashford.

GARDAÍ are investigating the cause of two fires which broke out in the early hours of Friday morning in Ashford and believe both incidents are linked.

Two Fire Service crews attended a blaze which had taken hold of a barn located on a farm, after the alarm was raised at around 2.30 a.m.. The fire had already been burning for a considerable time before it was noticed and the Fire Services were contacted.