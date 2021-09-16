Two people rescued in Glendalough by mountain rescue teams

Mountain Rescue were involved in two incidents in Glendalough on Wednesday,

BOTH of Wicklow’s Mountain Rescue Teams came to the aid of a student in Glendalough on Wednesday afternoon who had sustained a deep laceration to their knee.

The Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by the Gardai to assist the youth at around 12.41 p.m.. He was part of a school outing involving 45 students.

He was treated at the scene by Mountain Rescue personnel and was then winched onto the Coastguard Helicopter 116 so he could receive definitive care.

While Mountain Rescue personnel were finishing the callout, they received word of a second incident in Glendalough involving a male with a head injury.

Mountain Rescue members made their way to his location and safely escorted him off the track.