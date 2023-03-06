Two men convicted and fined for using scrambler bikes in protected Wicklow Mountains

TWO local men have been convicted and fined for the illegal use of scrambler bikes within the Wicklow Mountains Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

This is the second successful case for the illegal use of ATV’s before Carlow District Court in the last month and shows the commitment of the NPWS and An Garda Síochána in combating this damaging activity in the Wicklow Mountains SAC.

On March 2 in Carlow District Court, Chris Teasdale of Corragh, Co Wicklow and Colm Flynn of Crosschapel, Blessington, pleaded guilty to breaches of the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011-2021, specifically Regulation 29, the use of an ATV in the SAC, and Regulation 5, failure to comply or obstruct an officer in the exercise of their duties.

The SAC lands are protected by Ministerial direction and the recreational use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), such as scramblers and quads, is specifically prohibited.

William Maher, BL, presented the case for the state. A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Ranger represented the Minister, and outlined the evidence to the court and highlighted how damaging scrambler bike use can be to the fragile habitats in the SAC.

The NPWS Conservation Ranger stated that on November 29, 2020, several NPWS rangers, supported by An Garda Síochána, were engaged in a targeted patrol to deal with illegal use of ATV’s on the Wicklow Mountains SAC.

The men were observed leaving Mr Teasdale’s house and travelling onto the surrounding hills with their scrambler vehicles. They entered the Wicklow Mountains Special Area of Conservation and travelled an estimated 7km across protected habitat causing damage to the vulnerable blanket bog habitat.

District Court Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the men on both counts and said in this instance she would not impose a custodial sentence, but imposed a fine of €1,000 for the first matter and €500 for the second matter for each of the men. Judge Carthy also awarded costs of €1,500+VAT to be shared.

Patsy Glennon, BL for the defendants, made a plea against conviction and suggested that his clients would be happy to donate a sum towards a relevant wildlife charity. Judge Carthy rejected his plea and stood firm on conviction, citing that his clients were “old enough and wise enough to know better”.