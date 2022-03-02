Two men charged with alleged threats to kill following incident in Ashford

TWO Ashford residents appeared before a special sitting of Wicklow District Court on Tuesday charged with making alleged threats to kill.

Alan Dignam, The Woodpecker, Ashford and Noel Byrne, 49 Ballinalea, Ashford, were both arrested on Monday over an incident which occurred on February 19 in Ashford, where it is alleged threats were made to kill an individual.

Both men were detained overnight in Wicklow Garda Station, before appearing before the special sitting of Wicklow District Court on Tuesday.

They were both charged with offences under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997, namely threatening to kill.

Alan Dignam was remanded in custody to appear in Wicklow District Court on March 7 following Garda objections to him being granted bail.

Noel Byrne was released on bail under strict conditions and is due back in court in six weeks time.

A file is also currently being prepared for the DPP for other offences involving both men.