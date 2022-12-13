Two males arrested following serious assault in Wicklow town

TWO males have been arrested and detained for questioning at Wicklow Garda Station in relation to a serious assault which left the victim with a bleed on the brain.

A male aged in his twenties was walking along Fitzwilliam Road on Sunday, December 4, at 4.45 p.m. when he was assaulted and endured a number of punches. He was also kicked while on the ground.

Wicklow Gardaí were alerted and soon arrived on the scene, where they discovered the male unconscious with severe bruising on the left-hand side of his face.

An ambulance was called, and the victim was brought to St Vincent’s Hospital, where it was revealed he was suffering from bleeding in the brain. He has since made a good recovery and has been released from hospital.

Two men were arrested in Wicklow town on Tuesday morning and were held in custody at Wicklow Garda Station while being interviewed about the serious assault.