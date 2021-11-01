Two lucky punters in Wicklow scooped €22,872 in lotto

Two stores in Wicklow were among 35 across the county who sold winning match 5 Lotto tickets last week.

Each of the winners will now go on to claim €22,872. The two lucky Wicklow stores are Kenny’s Supervalu in Blessington and Rowley’s in Rathdrum.

As last Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The 35 winners came incredibly close to becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland after coming to within just one number of the €19,060,800 jackpot on offer.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Wednesday night’s draw saw 35 players nationwide scoop €22,872 after matching 5 numbers in the main Lotto draw. The biggest winners from the midweek draw came from 13 counties with 28 players purchasing their tickets in-store and the remaining 7 winners purchasing their tickets online. We are advising all 35 winners to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.