Two key rural Wicklow bus routes set for expansion

TWO bus routes linking west Wicklow with Dublin and the Kildare train line are set to be enhanced in time to welcome passengers before next winter.

The announcement came from Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, with the National Transport Authority (NTA), as he launched the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The plan aims to create 67 new or enhanced bus services, increasing connectivity for more rural towns and townlands.

The existing 885 route between Sallins Train Station and Ballymore Eustace is to be extended to Baltinglass, in a move reconnecting two towns that used to share a train line for more than 70 years up to 1959.

The route, which would give Baltinglass a direct link to the Kildare train line, is in the planning and design stage and is expected to become operational before June 2023, while enhancements to the existing 132 route between Bunclody and Dublin are to come on stream before October 2023.

This route currently has a limited service with most buses only stopping at three Wicklow stations, though the bus can pass nine. The underserved bus stops include Carnew, Tinahely, Shillelagh and Kiltegan.

Speaking about the launch of the plan, Minister Eamon Ryan, said: “Massively improving rural transport is one of my key priorities as Minister for Transport. The Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, launched in 2021, has already played a key role in towns and villages across Ireland and providing people with new choices to travel by bus.

“But now, we want to go further and build on that success with many more new and enhanced routes planned for 2023.

“It’s clear that when you build it, they will come. We know from last year’s statistics that people respond positively to new routes and services, backed up by our new cheaper fares.

"Young people, in particular, are choosing to use public transport more which is great. It’s more convenient, it’s more accessible and frequent than it’s been and it’s cheaper than driving and paying for a parking spot all day in college or school. The more people choose public transport the better it is for our environment as well. Public transport, both rural and urban, is a key to Ireland meeting our emissions targets.”