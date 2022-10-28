Two hours free parking in Wicklow town for Christmas shoppers

The Christmas lights in Wicklow town will be switched on by Santa Claus on Saturday, November 19.

SHOPPERS will be able to avail of two hours free parking every day over the Christmas period in Wicklow town.

Two hours free parking will be available in all pay and display parking areas in the town from Monday, November 21 to Saturday, December 31.

There will be free parking at the Murrough and St Manntains Car Park for the Christmas period and shop owners and staff are encouraged to use these car parks to free up spaces for their customers in the Abbey Street, Church Street Car Parks and the Main Street.

The initiative on special Christmas parking arrangements was agreed by the elected members of Wicklow Municipal District on Monday.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul O’Brien said: ““It’s an excellent opportunity to shop local and support Wicklow for the festive season and enjoy a wonderful shopping experience in Wicklow town.”.

Traffic Wardens will continue to monitor and enforce illegal parking during this time.

Loading Bay restricted hours between 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday to Friday, will also still apply.

Wicklow Municipal District together with Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition. The winner and runner-up will receive a Christmas Hamper and Wicklow town Vouchers. This year the winners will be decided by members of the public by online voting. Details can be found on Wicklow Town Facebook page.

There is no need to formally enter the competition, but retailers must have their displays ready by Thursday, December 15.

Customer appreciation weekend begins on Thursday, November 17 and will run until Saturday, November 19.

Santa Claus will also be paying a visit to Wicklow town for the switching on of the Christmas lights taking place on Saturday, November 19 at 4 p.m.

Wicklow Town and District Chamber of Commerce President Matt Forkin stated: “All of these initiatives provide a happy and festive welcome to our town encouraging people to Shop Local, Support Wicklow and at the same time creating a wonderful Christmas atmosphere in the town.”