Two further Wicklow sites to get affordable home developments

WICKLOW County Council is set too announce two further affordable housing schemes within the area covered by Wicklow Municipal District following the success of the scheme on the Greenhill Road.

The Affordable Housing Scheme makes local homes available at a reduced price for first-time buyers, and Fresh Start applicants, whose combined mortgage and deposit will not cover the market price of the newly built home.

The Greenhill Road site in Wicklow town was launched on Monday, January 9, and was already over-subscribed within hours of opening.

36 homes were available for purchase, with six two-bedroomed houses open for people with a maximum household income of €68,400, and a further six for those with a maximum household income of €70,843.

Those earning no more than €76,950 could apply for one of 16 three-bedroom terraced homes, and those earning no more than €80,614 were eligible for one of eight three-bedroom homes at the end of the terraces in the complex.

30 per cent of the scheme was reserved for local applicants, while the remaining 70 per cent was open to all, as set out in Government regulations

Members of the Housing SPC were updated last Thursday about forthcoming Affordable Housing Scheme sites, including two located in the same area in Wicklow Municipal District, with the sites set to be announced in the coming weeks once agreement has been reached.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach, welcomed the news which he attributed to the strong response to the Greenhill Road Affordable Housing Scheme.

“The Greenhill Road was one of the first Affordable Housing Schemes to take place in the country for some time and had 144 applicants for the 36 homes, 80 per cent of whom were from County Wicklow,” he said.

“That’s not to say that some of the remaining 20 per cent don’t have links to Wicklow or may originally hail from the county. It’s clear that those who were saying that local people would miss out were wrong.

“We now have 36 families and hardworking people on the property ladder.

“I’m delighted that Wicklow County Council are also looking at launching two more Affordable Housing Schemes in Wicklow Municipal District and talks are at a very advanced stage with the Department.

“The Greenhill Road scheme was such a success that other local authorities were contacting Wicklow County Council to get some background so they can launch their own schemes. I congratulate Wicklow county Council on surpassing all their Social Housing targets, which means they can now turn their attention to Affordable Housing Schemes.

“In the meantime I look forward to all the new homeowners on the Greenhill Road collecting the keys to their homes as they prepare to move into their new properties.”