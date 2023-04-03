Wicklow

Two further Wicklow sites to get affordable home developments

Move comes after success of Greenhill Road in Wicklow town, which sold 36 homes under the new scheme

The Affordable Housing Scheme on the Greenhill Road in Wicklow town. Expand

The Affordable Housing Scheme on the Greenhill Road in Wicklow town.

Myles Buchanan

WICKLOW County Council is set too announce two further affordable housing schemes within the area covered by Wicklow Municipal District following the success of the scheme on the Greenhill Road.

The Affordable Housing Scheme makes local homes available at a reduced price for first-time buyers, and Fresh Start applicants, whose combined mortgage and deposit will not cover the market price of the newly built home.

