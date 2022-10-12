Two Chaps Deli in Bray set to close due to spiralling cost of supplies

Bray’s Seafront will lose a foodie attraction, when the Two Chaps Deli locks its food truck permanently this November.

The business owned by Andrew Mowatt (28) and Connor Costello (29) has been operating at the rear of 7 Strand Road, Bray close to the level crossing since July 22, 2021. They say the business has become unviable due to spiralling costs and not from lack of effort.

Andrew Mowatt said: “The economic times that we are facing has been the major factor to why we have to close. Prices of all our supplies just continue to go up which nearly makes it impossible to keep cash flow in the business to grow. We have tried so hard over the last few months to make this work, we have made many sacrifices and had many long days but it has got to a stage where we feel for ourselves to move onto new horizons.”

The Greystones duo have been friends since their school days and want to ensure they stay friends. Andrew said: “This has been a very difficult decision that the both of us did not want to have to make. We’re so grateful for the support we have got from customers but we have to look after our own mental health and being self employed puts a strain on things.”

He added: “We both know that continuing with the business is a massive risk and we treasure our friendship more than a business being dragged down by the current economic crisis.”

The pair had looked at opening a bricks and mortar Two Chaps Deli but the financial risks proved to high in the present economic climate.

The Two Chaps Deli food truck business will close on Sunday November 6 and they may do something special on that day. It is not the end for the two entrepreneurs. Andrew is a chef with over eight years experience and Connor is a Yoga teacher.

Andrew said: “The two of us have missed being friends, and not just business partners. We will miss our customers most of all.”