Two adventure series events for Children’s Health Foundation to take place in Co Wicklow

ULTIMATE Hell Week Chief Instructor Ray Goggins is calling on people across the Garden County to be brave this summer, and take part in Children’s Health Foundation’s ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series, with two events lined up for County Wicklow.

The ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series is inspired by the bravery shown by the hundreds of thousands of sick children and their parents who visit CHI hospitals and urgent care centres each year, and raise vital funds to support sick children in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly

The next challenge in the ‘Dare to be Brave’ series is an assault course challenge which takes place over air, land, and water in The Avon on the shores of the stunning Blessington lakes, taking place on May 26 and May 27.

A 24-hour wilderness survival challenge takes place in Glendalough from July 21 to July 23.

Speaking at a ‘Dare to be Brave’ photoshoot recently, Ray Goggins said: “I am delighted to team up with Children’s Health Foundation to help spread the word about the exciting new series of ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure challenges.

“This series will raise money that will help so many sick children and families from right across Ireland. As a proud Ambassador for the series, I would like to call on everyone to be brave this summer, get out of your comfort zones, and take on one or more of the challenges.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive at Children’s Health Foundation said: “Taking part in our ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series is a fantastic way to raise funds for sick children, whilst enjoying unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“We see brave children every day receive treatment in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres. By daring to be brave and taking part in this campaign, you will be supporting sick children, and I have no doubt your bravery will help save lives. We want to say a massive thank you to our wonderful ambassador Ray for getting involved with this campaign.”

Participants can sign-up to take part in all challenges, or they can choose which of the challenges they want to take on throughout the summer. Additionally, people can take on the challenges by themselves, or they can take part as a member of a team.

To find out more and sign up today, visit www.childrenshealth.ie/daretobebrave.