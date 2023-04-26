Twenty-eight dogs abandoned in Wicklow in one 16-hour period as cost of living bites

Wicklow Animal Welfare said they have never experienced this level of pressure

Wicklow Animal Welfare currently has so many dogs in their care that their rescue kennels are full to capacity.

Some of the puppies have lost their mothers and are vulnerable.

The cost of living crisis is having an impact on dog ownership, with Wicklow Animal Welfare taking in a total of 28 dogs in a 16-hour period.

Wicklow Animal Welfare is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs from all over the county and beyond.

Fiona Gammell of Wicklow Animal Welfare has spent close to 50 years rescuing animals, but has never experienced the level of pressure the charity currently finds itself under.

In three weeks in March they were asked to take in 28 dogs, when already breaching normal capacity, and now a further 28 have been abandoned in just 16 hours.

Fiona said that many of those dogs that have been abandoned in the last two months were surrendered due to owners being unable to afford them, as the cost of energy, food and accommodation continues to spiral.

“People need to be more aware of the costs involved in dog ownership,” she said. “We are getting more and more people saying they cannot afford to keep their dog, along with the usual, ‘we are moving house, we are going back to work or we are having a baby’.

“Please be aware, dogs are a 15-year commitment and should not be taken on lightly,” said Fiona.

Wicklow Animal Welfare currently has so many dogs in their care that their rescue kennels are already full to capacity,

Fiona added: “We need to have room to take dogs in and as there are so many here and we are under pressure all the time.

“We were asked to take in 28 dogs in just one 16 hour period, not including the three dogs we were picking up that day, the four the day before and the two we had arranged to pick up the following day.

“Some of them were in danger and are here already, while others have come in since then and some are being picked up this week.

“We have had to put dogs in boarding as the rescue kennels are full to capacity.

“We have two litters of puppies with us and they need heat lamps on 24/7.

“Some of the puppies we get have lost their mother and are vulnerable, they require careful feeding and monitoring to make sure they get all they need. We have two puppies in foster with Debbie but the rest are here and will be up for adoption soon.”

Fiona is also keen to get the message through to prospective pet owners to adopt a dog from a rescue shelter rather than purchasing one.

“Please, please, please, if you are thinking of getting a dog, look at adopting a dog first. Every breed of dog is in rescue now.

“We understand that people have preferences for breed and size, but if you are prepared to wait, you will find the dog of your dreams in a rescue somewhere.

“Some people think that rescue dogs are unreliable or unknown quantities. In fact the opposite is true.

“We in rescue are able to tell you exactly what the dog is like and we will endeavour to match the right dog with the right family.

“Too often people chose dogs for their looks alone, with no regard for the temperament or work requirements of certain breeds and especially the crossing of two ‘working’ breeds.

“Please help if you can by spreading the word on adopting not shopping. Buying a dog while dogs are being put to sleep for the want of a home should be socially unacceptable in this day and age.

“We have digressed with regard to animal welfare in this country. We get lots of IKC registered dogs in here, proving that no dog is safe when it comes down to being unwanted.

“We rely totally on the generosity of the public, we receive no grants or tax payers or government money. We are an autonomous, private rescue who has the welfare and care of animals at our core.”

If you wish to help Wicklow Animal Welfare text donate WAW to 50300, Paypal or bank details. BIC BOFI IE2D. IBAN IE22 BOFI 9066 5485 3478 46.