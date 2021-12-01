Trip hazards on Main Street in Wicklow town need to be tackled

COUNCILLOR John Snell is calling for a priority list of potential trip hazards along Main Street in Wicklow town after a child recently fell and broke their leg.

He raised the issue at last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, and requested a priority list of trip hazards be drawn up before the Christmas break.

‘Some of the standard of footpaths isn’t up to scratch. I was talking to two business owners and they said they have witnessed a number of people tripping and falling outside of their premises. It is better to react now and while we are assessing the one-way system, if any trip hazards are noticed then they should be listed. Unfortunately, this small child is in plaster from toe to hip and will probably still be in plaster over Christmas,” said Cllr Snell.