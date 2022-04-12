Tributes pour in for Arklow Cancer Support Group founder hailed ‘friend to anyone’

Arklow’s community has been left ‘devastated and in shock’ following the death of Frances Sweeney (nee Brennan), Board Member and Treasurer of Arklow Cancer Support.

Frances passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest following a funeral mass in Arklow on Tuesday. Family and friends congregated at St. Mary & Peter’s Church in Arklow to pay their respect to a woman who gave kindly and passionately from the heart.

Arklow Cancer Support paid tribute to Frances, who helped set up the organisation back in 2009 and has “worked tirelessly and passionately from the heart” since then being a “friend to anyone who met her.”

“Frances had a way to calm a situation, softly spoken and always had words of wisdom,” said the group. “We are all devastated and in shock”

Frances had a passion for helping others and a witty sense of humour that ensured laughter and smiles at group meetings, they added.

Mary O'Brien, lifelong friend of Frances and Director of Services for Arklow Cancer Support, recalled how proud she was of her friend.

“Frances gave endless support, time, and advice in the groups infancy,” said Mary. “But Frances was not only a board member for Arklow Cancer support, she was my wonderful friend.

“Frances was the most selfless person I have ever known, she always there through thick and thin.”

Mary and Frances set up Arklow Cancer Support around their kitchen table.

“Our group progressed quickly and Frances gave generously her time, wealth of knowledge and advice,” Mary added.

Frances had a variety of roles in the Arklow group from volunteer, community member, chairperson, treasurer and infamously head of entertainment, according to Mary.

“When there was a meeting or get together you were sure to have the stories and jokes thanks to Frances humour,” she added. “I am so, so, so proud of her.”

Frances is cherished and missed by her loving husband, Ned, sons John and Eddie, daughter Niamh, siblings, grandchildren extended family and circle of friends.