Tributes paid to Joan Keogh, most influential person in the history of Irish dressage

PEOPLE from throughout the equestrian world have been paying tribute to the founder and former Chairperson of Dressage Ireland Joan Keogh, who passed away on Wednesday.

Joan of Ballyrogan Stud, Redcross, and formerly of Spruce Lodge, Kilternan, Dublin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael, and a loving mother of Brendan, Helen, Deirdre, Declan and Aidan.

Joan is considered the most influential person in the history of Irish dressage, having founded the then Irish Dressage Society, now Dressage Ireland, at the Spa Hotel in Lucan in 1989.

A tribute posted on Dressage Ireland’s Facebook page stated: “Joan was someone who led by example, she inspired many, many people in Irish equestrian sport with her vision of the future, integrity, empathy, dedication and hard work. Joan leaves a lasting legacy of excellence and achievement.

“In conversation with the writer, Joan described herself as “never being afraid”. That was one month after the official opening of the Spruce Lodge Equestrian Training Facility at Ballyrogan Stud in October 2009 which marked another chapter in the rich and varied life of Joan Keogh.”

The Association of Irish Riding Clubs stated: “It is with great sadness that we learned today of the passing of one of the founding members of the Association of Irish Riding Clubs. Joan was someone who led by example, she inspired many, many people in Irish equestrian sport with her vision of the future, integrity, empathy, dedication, and hard work. Joan leaves a lasting legacy of excellence and achievement.”

Born in Dublin, Joan Donohoe lived in Leeson Park Avenue until her father bought Stepaside Stables in 1953. She got a present of six riding lessons for her 15th birthday at the renowned Burton Hall.

She married Michael Keogh in 1960 and the couple and their five children moved to Spruce Lodge, Kilternan, Co Dublin, seven years later.

She passed her BHSAI examination at Burton Hall in the early 1970s and started giving lessons in Spruce Lodge. Speaking at the time, Joan recalled: “Helen Mangan and I visited the BHS in Stoneleigh to seek permission to set up the Association of Irish Riding Clubs structure to mirror theirs. Fortunately, they gave us their blessing and the AIRC was born.”

The riding school closed for five years in 1976 after a bad fall and in 1981 Joan had the first of five hip replacements. Joan used all of her spare time to take her BHS stables managers’ exam. She was also an accomplished pianist and played the organ in the local church and was involved in the ICA.

The riding school reopened in 1981 with a new indoor arena. Her initial involvement with the Irish Horse Trials and Dressage Society, now Eventing Ireland, was through her youngest child Aidan competing at events. In 183 she wrote to the IHTDS suggesting the provision of providing a dressage bursary for children to promote the sport in Ireland. She was soon co-opted onto their sub-committee to promote children’s dressage, serving under the indomitable Pam Stokes.

She became the Chair of the sub-committee two years later, which led to the formation of the Irish Dressage Society in 1989. She attended the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 when Anna Merveldt placed 11th in the Olympic final.

In 1994 Joan was asked by the then Equestrian Federation of Ireland secretary general Michael Stone to meet Pat Duffy of the National Coaching and Training Centre (NCTC) in Limerick. This was the first step in what ultimately developed into the Introductory Level One and Level Two equestrian coaching syllabi drawn up by Joan, William Micklem and Gerry Mullins, which went on to be adopted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and to be delivered worldwide.

Joan was also part of the original group who travelled to Sweden in the late 1990s to look into establishing a body for equestrian sports in Ireland, and welcomed the setting up of an umbrella body for equestrian sports in Ireland, established in 2008.

Joan moved to Redcross in 2009 having opened up Ballyrogan Stud. In 2012 the Irish Paralympic medal winning quartet trained at Spruce Lodge before competing in London.

She received the Associations Lancelot Award in 2013 for her contribution to the Irish Sport Horse Industry.

Joan resigned from all committees in 2016 having been diagnosed with Farmers Lung.

Joan had a positive outlook on life, and in 2009 she said: “We are all learning from each other and there is much we can learn from other sports. We need to be open to new thinking and generous of spirit in our vision.”

Joan is survived by her five children and was the much loved sister of Shelia, Vincent and the late Brian, Eugene and Laura, and deeply regretted by son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Yolande, Connie and Christine, grandchildren Sam, Niamh, Sinead, Eoin, Lilly, Sadie and Melanie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing takes place at her resident today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday in St Mary and Patrick’s Church, Avoca.